Titans Announce 2017 Training Camp Schedule

Ready to see the Titans in training camp?
Well, it’s time to start filling out the calendar with all the dates open to fans.
This year’s schedule includes 13 open practices, including two morning practices with the Carolina Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
The Titans will kick off training camp on Saturday, July 29 at 2:40 p.m., the first of four straight days open to fans.
The Titans are scheduled to hold four evening practices, including a 6-8 p.m. practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, August 5.
Additional information about training camp, including the autograph schedule, will be released at a later date, but here’s the practice schedule:
Sat., July 29 (2:40 – 4:30 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Sun., July 30 (2:40 – 4:30 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Mon., July 31 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Tues., Aug. 1 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 3 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Fri., Aug. 4 (7:15 – 9:00 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Sat., Aug. 5 (6:00 – 8:00 pm) – Practice at Nissan Stadium
Mon., Aug. 7 (6:55 – 9:00 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Wed., Aug. 9 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 10 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Mon., Aug. 14 (6:55 – 8:55 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Wed., Aug. 16 (9:15 – 11:30 am) – Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 17 (9:15 – 11:30 am) – Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park