Titans Agree to Terms with WR Eric Decker

(Story by Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com)
The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran receiver Eric Decker on a one-year deal.
Decker (6-3, 214) adds another proven receiver to a group loaded with potential.
Decker, 30, spent the past three seasons with New York Jets before being released. He paid a free agency visit to the Titans on Wednesday, and watched a portion of practice with general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Mularkey.
A third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft, Decker has 385 career receptions for 5,253 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns in seven seasons. He has three 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his career, including a 1,288-yard season in 2013. He’s also turned in 12 100-yard performances.
Decker spent his first four seasons with the Broncos before joining the Jets in 2014. Decker led the Jets with 74 receptions for 962 yards and five touchdowns in 2014. In 2015, Decker had 80 receptions for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Decker was limited to three games last season. He was placed on injured reserve on October 12 before undergoing hip and shoulder surgeries. Decker returned to the team’s offseason program, however, as a full participant.
Since 2012, Decker’s 43 receiving touchdowns rank fifth in the NFL and his 4,535 receiving yards rank 18th. His 33 red zone touchdown receptions are the second-highest total in the NFL over that time period. Between 2012 and 2015, Decker averaged 82 receptions for 1,085 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We brought him in, and I talked to him this morning for about 25 minutes,” Mularkey said of Decker last week. “I got a chance to meet him; I’d never met him. It’s similar to a draft (visit), when you do the top-30 visits, it’s a similar situation. You get a chance to meet them and do a physical.
“The whole visit was to get to know him, and make sure he is healthy.”
The Titans clearly liked what they saw, and heard.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota was asked about Decker last week after practice.
“For me, you can’t really comment on those things because he is not a part of our team,” Mariota said. “So until he is, and all means I wish him the best. But I am happy with the guys we have now and the guys who are working. We’ll see where that goes.”
Decker joins a group that already includes veteran Rishard Matthews, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season. The Titans drafted Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick of the draft, and also selected Taywan Taylor in the third round.
Tajae Sharpe, who is recovering from foot surgery, also returns, along with Harry Douglas, Tre McBride and others.
The Titans are scheduled to begin training camp on July 29. For the 19th consecutive year, Thunder Radio will be the radio home in Coffee County for the Titans Radio Network.