Thursday Prep Scoreboard

Thursday Prep Results
CHS Tennis sweeps Giles Co – Girls won 6 to 1, Boys won 7 to 0 – See the story HERE
WMS Tennis fell at Shelbyville – Girls lost 4 to 3, Boys lost 4 to 3 – See the story HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer shut out Webb – 5 to 0 – See the story HERE
CHS Baseball blanks Marshall Co – 2 to 0 – See the story HERE
CCMS Baseball falls to Harris – 6 to 0 – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball beat Harris – 13 to 1 – See the story HERE
CCMS Boys’ Soccer lost to Harris – 9 to 0 – See the story HERE
WMS Softball at Fayetteville – – See the story HERE
CHS Softball at Lawrence Co – – See the story HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer beats Marshall Co – 4 to 2 – See the story HERE
Friday Prep Schedule
4:30 PM – CCMS Tennis at Lewisburg
5:00 PM – CHS Baseball(JV) at Marshall Co