Thursday Prep Results and Friday Prep Schedule

Thursday Prep Results
> CHS Tennis split with Lawrence Co – Girls won 5 to 2, Boys lost 5 to 2 – See the story HERE
> WMS Tennis split with Lewisburg – Girls won 6 to 1, Boys lost 5 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Softball lost to North Franklin – 10 to 7 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball blanked South Franklin – 13 to 0 – See the story HERE
> WMS Softball tied with Community – 4 to 4 – See the story HERE
> WMS Baseball fell to Forrest – 14 to 4 – See the story HERE
> CHS Boys’ Soccer ties Franklin Co – 3 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball lost to Ooltewah – Rebel Classic – 7 to 6 – See the story HERE
Friday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at St. Andrews
4:30 PM – CCMS Track HOSTS Harris, East, West
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS South Franklin
5:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Warren Co – Rebel Classic