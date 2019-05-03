«

Thursday Prep Results and Friday Prep Schedule

Thursday Prep Results

CHS Tennis HOSTS Marshall Co – District Tournament – PPD, Makeup is Tuesday, May 7th at Lewisburg

CCMS Track at TMSAA Sectional(Field Events) at Riverdale – See the Results HERE

CHS Softball beat Lincoln County – 7 to 1 at District 8AAA Tournament in Shelbyville – See the Results HERE

WMS Tennis split with Columbia – Girls won 4 to 3, Boys lost 3 to 4 – See the Results HERE

 

Friday Prep Schedule

6:00 AM – CHS Bass Club in State HS Championship at Douglas Lake

2:00 PM – CHS Track in Sub-Sectional at Tullahoma

5:00 PM – CCMS Track at TMSAA Sectional (Running Events) at Riverdale