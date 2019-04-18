Thursday Prep Results and Friday Prep Schedule

CCMS Tennis and Westwood Tennis split – See the story HERE
WMS Softball beat Liberty – 5 to 4 – See the story HERE
CHS Softball stopped Tullahoma – 6 to 1 – See the story HERE
CHS Baseball fell to Marshall Co – 8 to 7 – See the story HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer tied with Franklin Co – 1 to 1 – See the story HERE
CHS Tennis at Columbia – – PPD, Makeup date is Monday April 22nd
Friday Prep Schedule
2:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Greenbrier at Lincoln Co Tournament
4:45 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer at North Franklin
5:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Summertown at Lincoln Co Tournament
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Warren Co – Thunder Radio broadcast