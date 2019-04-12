«

Thursday Prep Results and Friday Prep Schedule

Thursday Prep Results

CHS Tennis swept Franklin Co – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys won 7 to 0 – See the Story HERE

WMS Tennis spilt with St. Andrews-Sewanee – Girls won 5 to 1, Boys lost 7 to 0 – See the Story HERE

WMS Boys’ Soccer shut out St. Andrews-Sewanee – 2 to 0 – See the Story HERE

CCMS Boys’ Soccer dumped North Franklin – 7 to 1 – See the Story HERE

CCMS Baseball blanked Harris – 17 to 0 – See the Story HERE

WMS Softball tamed Fayetteville – 14 to 2 – See the Story HERE

WMS Baseball lost at Fayetteville – 14 to 1 – See the Story HERE

CHS Boys’ Soccer was edged by Shelbyville – 2 to 1 – See the Story HERE

 

Friday Prep Schedule

3:00 PM – CHS Baseball vs. South Pittsburg in Grundy Co Tournament at Sequatchie Co

4:00 PM – CHS Tennis HOSTS Tullahoma

4:30 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Cascade

5:00 PM – CCMS Softball at Lincoln Co

5:30 PM – CHS Baseball vs. Community in Grundy Co Tournament at Sequatchie Co