Thursday Prep Results and Friday Prep Schedule

Thursday Prep Results

CCMS Tennis swept St. Andrews-Sewanee – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys won 6 to 1– See the Results HERE

CHS Tennis swept Franklin Co – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys won 6 to 1– See the Results HERE

CHS Softball shut out Athens, AL – 6 to 0 – See the Results HERE

CCMS Baseball at Prescott – – See the Results HERE

CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS DeKalb Co – – See the Results HERE

WMS Softball at Liberty – PPD due to rain, Make-up is TBD

 

Friday Prep Schedule

4:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Rogers, AL at Bob Jones Tournament in Huntsville

4:00 PM – WMS Tennis at Tullahoma

5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Prescott – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series broadcast

5:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Liberty

7:15 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Algood – Red Raider Invitational

7:15 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Lincoln Co – Red Raider Invitational

7:30 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Brentwood – Rebel Classic

7:30 PM – CHS Softball vs. Madison Co, AL at Bob Jones Tournament in Huntsville