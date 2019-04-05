Thursday Prep Results and Friday Prep Schedule

CCMS Tennis swept St. Andrews-Sewanee – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys won 6 to 1– See the Results HERE
CHS Tennis swept Franklin Co – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys won 6 to 1– See the Results HERE
CHS Softball shut out Athens, AL – 6 to 0 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Baseball at Prescott – – See the Results HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS DeKalb Co – – See the Results HERE
WMS Softball at Liberty – PPD due to rain, Make-up is TBD
Friday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Rogers, AL at Bob Jones Tournament in Huntsville
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis at Tullahoma
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Prescott – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series broadcast
5:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Liberty
7:15 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Algood – Red Raider Invitational
7:15 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Lincoln Co – Red Raider Invitational
7:30 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Brentwood – Rebel Classic
7:30 PM – CHS Softball vs. Madison Co, AL at Bob Jones Tournament in Huntsville