Thursday Prep Results and Friday Prep Schedule

CCMS Tennis split with Shelbyville – Girls won 5 to 4, Boys lost 5 to 2 – Read the story HERE
CHS Tennis swept Giles Co – 7-0(Girls) and 7-0(Boys) – Read the story HERE
CCMS Softball beat Lincoln Co – 9 to 4 – Read the story HERE
WMS Softball topped Community – 4 to 1 – Read the story HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer blanked Webb – 6 to 0 – Read the story HERE
CHS Baseball lost to Cookeville – 6 to 5 – Read the story HERE
CHS Softball no-hit West Morgan, AL at Warrior Classic – 12 to 0 – Read the story HERE
Friday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Pisgah, AL at Warrior Classic
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at Harris
6:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Bryant, AR at Warrior Classic
6:30 PM – WMS Baseball HOSTS Forrest – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series Broadcast
8:00 PM(ET) – CHS Boys’ Soccer vs. Loudon at Cleveland Classic