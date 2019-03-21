«

Thursday Prep Results and Friday Prep Schedule

Thursday Prep Results

CCMS Tennis split with Shelbyville – Girls won 5 to 4, Boys lost 5 to 2 – Read the story HERE

CHS Tennis swept Giles Co – 7-0(Girls) and 7-0(Boys)  – Read the story HERE

CCMS Softball beat Lincoln Co – 9 to 4 – Read the story HERE

WMS Softball topped Community – 4 to 1 – Read the story HERE

WMS Boys’ Soccer blanked Webb – 6 to 0 – Read the story HERE

CHS Baseball lost to Cookeville – 6 to 5 – Read the story HERE

CHS Softball no-hit West Morgan, AL at Warrior Classic – 12 to 0 – Read the story HERE

 

Friday Prep Schedule

4:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Pisgah, AL at Warrior Classic

5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at Harris

6:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Bryant, AR at Warrior Classic

6:30 PM – WMS Baseball HOSTS Forrest – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series Broadcast

8:00 PM(ET) – CHS Boys’ Soccer vs. Loudon at Cleveland Classic