Thursday Night Sports Schedule on Thunder Radio

Thursday night here on Thunder Radio features a sports doubleheader. Beginning at 6 PM, Lucky Knott will bring you live action of Westwood basketball as the Rockets and Lady Rockets play host to Eagleville. That First National Bank Hometown Sports Series broadcast begins with the pregame show at 5:50 PM and will only be heard on the Thunder Radio App and via streaming at: WMSRradio.com. The Thunder Radio app is available for both Droid and iPhone platforms and is free of charge. Just search for Thunder Radio where you download your mobile apps.
Beginning at 6:30 PM, the Tennessee Titans will be in action on Thursday Night Football in Pittsburgh. The Titans will take on the Steelers and Thunder Radio will bring you that broadcast at 107.9 FM and AM 1320 as part of the Titans Radio Network.