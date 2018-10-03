Thursday Night Sports Doubleheader on Thunder Radio

The Lady Raider volleyball team will square off against Columbia on Thursday in the District 8AAA semifinals at Shelbyville Central High School. A win there would advance the Lady Raiders to their 6th straight district finals. The district final is scheduled for 7:30 on Thursday at Shelbyville against the winner of the 5 PM game. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of the district tournament semifinal match as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Following the volleyball semifinal, Thunder Radio will bring you Nashville Predators hockey as part of the Fifth Third Bank/Nashville Predators Radio Network. Predators radio broadcasts are brought to you locally by the law offices of Burch and Lockhart.
If the Lady Raiders advance to the district tournament finals, Thunder Radio’s coverage of the volleyball final will be available on the Thunder Radio App and streaming at WMSRradio.com.