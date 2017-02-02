Thunder Radio is Your Home for Super Bowl 51

In addition to being you local sports leader, Thunder Radio has been the broadcast home of Tennessee Titans football since 1999 as a proud member of the Titans Radio Network. Our partnership with our advertising sponsors has also allowed us to bring you selected NFL games during weeks that the Titans are not in action. This is why we at Thunder Radio have teamed up with Al White Ford/Lincoln and are pleased to once again bring you the Super Bowl 51 this Sunday from Houston
Thunder Radio and Al White Ford/Lincoln will bring you Westwood One’s coverage of the Super Bowl beginning with the pregame show at 1 PM. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM and we will bring you all the action through the post game show. The Westwood One broadcast team of Kevin Harlan, Boomer Esiason, James Lofton, Tony Boselli and Jim Gray will call all the action as New England takes on Atlanta.
Keep you dial tuned right here to Thunder Radio for more than complete sports coverage and visit AL White Ford/Lincoln and discover why for nearly 62 years, people have been trading right with Al White.