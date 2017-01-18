Thunder Radio is Your Home for NFL Championship Football

In addition to being you local sports leader, Thunder Radio has been the broadcast home of Tennessee Titans football since 1999 as a proud member of the Titans Radio Network. Our partnership with our advertising sponsors has also allowed us to bring you selected NFL games during weeks that the Titans are not in action. This is why we at Thunder Radio have teamed up with Al White Ford/Lincoln and are pleased to once again bring you the final 3 games of the NFL season this year.
Thunder Radio and Al White Ford/Lincoln will bring you Westwood One’s coverage of the NFC and AFC Championship games this Sunday, followed by Super Bowl 51 coming up on Sunday, February 5th. Sunday’s lineup begins at 1 PM as Green Bay visits Atlanta for the NFC Championship game. Following at 5:30 PM, Westwood One Radio Sports will take you to Foxboro for the AFC Championship game between the Steelers and the Patriots. So keep you dial tuned right here to Thunder Radio for more than complete sports coverage and visit AL White Ford/Lincoln and discover why for nearly 62 years, people have been trading right with Al White.