Thunder Radio Debuts Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series for Spring Sports

Thunder Radio takes seriously our commitment to being your hometown radio station. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce a tentative lineup for exclusive coverage of Westwood Middle School and Coffee County Middle School baseball and softball broadcasts in addition to soccer games from Westwood, Coffee County Middle and Coffee County CHS. Thunder Radio is proud to partner with Gilley Crane to produce the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series for spring sports.
Thunder Radio’s unrivaled coverage will bring you 14 regular season games for the middle school soccer, softball and baseball teams along with the Coffee County CHS soccer team. Jonathan Oliver will be the play-by-play voice for the Gilley Crane broadcasts. Additionally, the Thunder Radio sports staff will keep you updated with daily reports on all spring sports all season long as part of our daily sports updates online and in our sports broadcasts.
Our broadcasts will begin on Tuesday, February 26th as the Coffee County Middle School softball team plays host to White County. And, as always is the case with spring sports, when weather forces cancellations and postponements, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on that as well. For more than complete prep sports coverage, remember, nobody does sports like Thunder Radio!