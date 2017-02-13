«

Thunder Radio Announces Spring Sports Broadcast Schedule

Thunder Radio takes seriously our commitment to being your hometown radio station. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce a tentative lineup for exclusive coverage of Coffee County Central High School baseball and softball broadcasts. Thunder Radio has been your eyes and ears for spring sports for 19 seasons and we are pleased to announce that Lucky Knott will return to airwaves this season to bring you unprecedented coverage of Red Raider baseball and Lady Raider softball in 2017.
Thunder Radio’s unrivaled coverage will bring you at least 18 regular season games, plus selected postseason games for the Raiders and Lady Raiders. Lucky Knott, the voice of the Raiders, will again lend his talents and passion to Thunder Radio’s exclusive broadcast. Also, the Thunder Radio sports staff will keep you updated with daily reports on all spring sports all season long as part of our daily sports updates online and in our sports broadcasts.
Our broadcasts will begin on Monday, March 13th with Coffee County baseball at Shelbyville. And, as always is the case with spring sports, when weather forces cancellations and postponements, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on that as well. For more than complete prep sports coverage, remember, nobody does sports like Thunder Radio!