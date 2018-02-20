Thunder Radio Announces Broadcast Schedule for Spring Sports

Thunder Radio takes seriously our commitment to being your hometown radio station. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce a tentative lineup for exclusive coverage of Coffee County Central High School baseball and softball broadcasts. 2018 marks the 20th year that Thunder Radio has been your eyes and ears for spring sports.
Thunder Radio’s unrivaled coverage will bring you at least 20 regular season games, plus selected postseason games for the Raiders and Lady Raiders. Lucky Knott, the voice of the Raiders and Lady Raiders for most of the past 20 years, will again lend his talents and passion to Thunder Radio’s exclusive broadcasts. Also, the Thunder Radio sports staff will keep you updated with daily reports on all spring sports all season long as part of our daily sports updates online and in our sports broadcasts.
Our broadcasts will begin on Monday, March 12th with Coffee County softball at home vs. Franklin County. And, as always is the case with spring sports, when weather forces cancellations and postponements, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on that as well. For more than complete prep sports coverage, remember, nobody does sports like Thunder Radio!