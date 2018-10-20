Three Westwood Players Honored with All Conference Award
Westwood Football players named to the All-Duck River Valley Conference team were:(left to right) Izick Sierra, Connor Smith and Konor Heaton[Photo provided]
Three members of the 2018 Westwood Rocket football team were honored on Monday night at the Duck River Valley Conference championship game in Fayetteville. Named to the All-Conference team from Westwood were 7th grader Izick Sierra along with 8th graders Connor Smith and Konor Heaton. Sierra, was the kicker for Westwood along with playing in the offensive and defensive backfield. Smith was the fullback in the Wing T attack and Heaton excelled as both a safety and a wing back.