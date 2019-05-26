Three Teams From Coffee County Youth Bass Club Qualify for National Tournament

The B.A.S.S. High School Nation has allotted the final number of seats for the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series National Championship. Final qualifier slots were announced by Tennessee Bass Nation High School on Friday. The Coffee County Youth Bass Club garnered 3 slots in the field for the prestigious tournament.
Three boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club will be in the field as part of 17 qualifiers for the Central Tennessee Region of the Tennessee Bass Nation High School trail. The teams of Briley Sain/Kaden Freeze, Colby Thurmond/Jacob Garms and Branson Wells/Dawson Wells will represent Coffee County in the August National Championship.
The Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series National Championship presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods will be held on Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tenn. The prestigious national championship for 2019 will take place August 8th thru August 10th. 300 boats from across the nation are expected to take part in the 3 day event.