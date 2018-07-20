Three Sounds Named to PCL Squad for Triple A All-Star Game

Nashville Sounds infielder Nick Martini and right-handed pitchers James Naile and Bobby Wahl have been named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team as announced by the league today. All three were selected as reserves by the PCL office.
The 2018 Triple-A All-Star Game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. CST at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be carried live with Sounds broadcaster Jeff Hem on the call and televised on MLB Network.
Martini, 28, is hitting .306 (72-for-235) with 40 runs, 36 RBI, 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 2 triples. The Illinois native is currently on a 57-game on-base streak, tied for the second-longest streak in professional baseball since at least 2009.
It’s the second career All-Star Game selection for Martini, who was named a Texas League All-Star in 2015. Martini is among PCL leaders in walks (45, 2nd) and on-base percentage (.417, 7th). He had a 21-game hitting streak from May 22-June 19 and leads the Sounds with 19 multi-hit games.
Naile, 25, is 5-6 with a 3.93 ERA (87.0 IP/38 ER) in 15 starts. The Missouri native is among PCL leaders in starts (T-2nd) and innings pitched (3rd). Naile is one of only three pitchers in the league to throw a complete-game shutout in 2018. The right-hander blanked the Omaha Storm Chasers at First Tennessee Park on April 15.
It’s the first career All-Star Game nod for Naile, who was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for his performance from April 5-15 when he started the season with 18 1/3 scoreless innings.
Wahl, 26, is 3-2 with a 2.73 ERA (33.0 IP/10 ER) and nine saves in 29 games. The Virginia native is among PCL leaders in games finished (23, 2nd), games (T-5th), saves (6th), and leads all PCL relievers in lowest batting average against (.162) and highest strikeout per nine-inning ratio (13.65).
It’s the first career All-Star selection for Wahl, who has recorded at least one strikeout in 27 of his 29 appearances. His 51 strikeouts are the second-most among all PCL relievers.
The last time the Sounds had three players play in a Triple-A All-Star Game was in 2009 when Alcides Escobar, Brendan Katin and R.J. Swindle played for the PCL in Portland.
The three Sounds join Athletic Trainer Brad LaRosa and Hem, who were both named All-Stars in the last two weeks. The remainder of the PCL All-Stars and International League All-Stars can be found at www.milb.com.
