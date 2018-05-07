Three Raider Runners Qualify for Sectional Meet on Monday

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider track team and the Red Raider pole vaulters opened up competition in the TSSAA Sub-Section 2(North) Meet on Monday at Blackman. The 2 day event began on Monday with the girls competing in field and running events attempting to qualify for the Sectional Meet to be held on May 12th. Also competing were the pole vaulters as they looked to get one step closer to a state berth.
Raven Weber did exactly that on Monday as the junior finished in a 4th place tie in the pole vault. Weber is in his first year of vaulting.
For the Lady Raiders, Macy Tabor qualified in the high jump as she finished in 3rd place with a jump of 4’ 10”. Sarah Pearson also got a sectional berth with her 3rd place finish in the shot put. Pearson qualified with a throw of 30’ 6.5”. Pearson also qualified in the 300M hurdles with a time of 51.48 which was good enough for 4th place.
Coffee County barely missed out on qualifying in the 4x800M relay as the team of Ryan Green, Sarah Pearson, Emily St. John and Jaden Campbell finished in 5th place. You can see full results from Tuesday at: http://tn.milesplit.com/meets/305047/results/591035/raw#.WvFd3_mUvIV
The Red Raider harriers head to Blackman on Tuesday for the final day of the meet. First race begins at 5 PM.