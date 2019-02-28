Three Coffee County Basketball Players Named to All-Region Teams
Abby Morgan(left) and Bella Vinson(right) were named to the 2019 All Region 4AAA Team [Photo Provided]
Three members of the Coffee County basketball teams were named to the Region 4AAA All-Tournament teams on Wednesday and Thursday night. Senior Abby Morgan and sophomore Bella Vinson were selected for the girls’ team by the coaches in the region tournament. Senior Darius Rozier was selected for the boys’ all-region tournament team.
Darius Rozier named to the 2019 All Region 4AAA Team [Photo Provided]
Morgan was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders as she scored 33 points in the 2 games, including 25 in the overtime win over Stewarts Creek in the quarterfinal round. Vinson scored 28 points in the 2 Lady Raider games as she led Coffee County in scoring against Riverdale in the semifinal round. Vinson finished that game with 15 points. Rozier was the leading scorer for Coffee County in their region quarterfinal on Tuesday against Riverdale. Rozier scored 22 points and also reached the 1,000 career point mark during the game.