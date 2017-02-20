The Thin Blue Line Retains the Mayor’s Cup

The Manchester Police Department might have retained the 2nd Annual Mayor’s Cup on Thursday night at Westwood but the real winner was the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center. The benefit basketball round-robin tripleheader asked for donations at the door in lieu of admission. When they night was over, the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center collected a generous amount from the spectators on hand.
On the basketball court, teams from the Manchester Recreation Department, the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester School System showed off their game as heard here on Thunder Radio with Lucky Knott and Rob Clutter on the call.
In the opening game, the teachers fell behind 11 to 0 and 17 to 3 before rallying to cut the deficit to 4 at the half. In the second half, the school system team pulled away to capture a 31 to 27 win. Jonathan Graf was named the Thunder Radio player of the game.
In game #2, the police department struggled in the first half to score before rallying to take a 3 point lead at the half. In the second half, Daniel Ray helped spark the Men in Blue as he was a beast inside leading the cops to a 38 to 21 win. Ray was named the Thunder Radio player of the game.
This set for the final game for all the marbles as the winner would earn the Mayor’s Cup. After a back and forth first half, the Police took a 14 to 12 lead at the half. In the second half, the dominant inside game of the police countered the outside shooting of the Teachers as the cops handcuffed the School System 26 to 20. Police Chief Mark Yother was named the Thunder Radio player of the game.