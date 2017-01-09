As many of you local sports fans know, former Coffee County Central High School softball coach has battled serious health issues for the last several years. Currently, Coach Floyd is experiencing liver failure and is anxiously awaiting a liver transplant. His condition has forced him to stop working due to poor health and hospital visits. His current treatments take place in Birmingham at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital and involve considerable expense in time and travel.
With these considerations, a special account has been set up at Coffee County Bank to help support Terry and his family during this tough stretch. The savings account is under the name “Terry Floyd Benefit Fund” and all the money collected will be used for utilities, mortgage and traveling to hospital visits.
Other fundraising events are in the works with recreational softball teams and the high school team later on in the spring, but the need for help is NOW. Terry has had a huge impact on young women in this community for more than 25 years and it is time for each of us to repay some of that debt. I encourage each of you to visit either branch of Coffee County Bank and give from the heart. As the saying goes, “Don’t give until it hurts, give until it feels good.”
Terry Floyd Benefit Account Set Up
