Temple Volleyball Sweeps Doubleheader in Georgia on Tuesday

The Temple Baptist Christian School traveled to Tunnel Hill, Georgia on Tuesday for a doubleheader. The Lady Eagles squared off against the host Dogwood Christian and Philadelphia Christian Academy of Calhoun, Georgia. The Lady Eagles came home with a pair of straight wins on the night.
Against Philadelphia Christian, Temple won by set scores of 25-22 and 25-17. The Lady Eagles captured the last 2 points of the 1st set to capture the nip and tuck affair. In the second set, Rachel Butler served for a 5 point rally to hold off a late charge by Philadelphia.
The Lady Eagles had a little easier time with Dogwood Christian wining by set scores of 25-11 and 25 to 6. In the first set, Temple roared out to a 6 to 2 lead early to take control of the match. Grace Butler then served Temple through a 5 point rally to take the win. The Lady Eagles kept that momentum alive in the 2nd set as they did not allow Dogwood to score a single point in their service game.
The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Alabama to take part in a tournament at Madison Baptist Academy. Temple will play pool games at 2:10, 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 on Friday night before entering the double elimination tournament on Saturday. Temple returns home on Monday when they play host to Victory Baptist Academy of Shelbyville. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. First serve will be at 5:30 PM.