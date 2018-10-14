Temple Volleyball Has Perfect Weekend to Win Kentucky Tournament

The Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team roared through the prestigious Landmark Christian Academy tournament in Louisville, KY on Saturday to capture the tournament championship. The Lady Eagles finished pool play of Friday with a 4 and 0 record. As the top seed in Saturday’s tournament, Temple finished out a perfect weekend with a 3 set win in the finals.
In pool play, the Lady Eagles got wins in all 4 matches in straight sets. Temple got wins over Madison Baptist Academy, Anchored Baptist, Hardin and Belmont Baptist. In the tournament round on Saturday, Temple opened up with a win over Faith Christian by scores of 25-19 and 25-14. In the semifinals, Temple swept Cumberland Christian Home Educators(CCHE) by set scores of 25-11 and 26 to 24. This set up a finals rematch with CCHE. In the championship match, Temple lost the first set 21-25. They rallied to capture the second set 25-23 after capturing the final 2 points. In the tiebreaker set, the Lady Eagles held off a late rally to win the final set and the match 15 to 12.