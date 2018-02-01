Temple Rallies for Thursday Win over Faith

The Temple Baptist Christian School welcomed Faith Christian Academy to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Thursday. The home standing Eagles played host to the Crusaders from Jamestown. A record breaking performance from Cody Swayze helped lift the Eagles to the 73 to 51 win.
Trailing by 5 at the half, Temple opened the 2nd half on a 14 to 2 run in the first 6 minutes of the 3rd quarter. In the fourth quarter, Temple outscored Faith 21 to 12 led by Swayze who had 13 points in the final frame.
Swayze finished with 54 points on the night to break the single game record for Temple for the 3rd time this season. Alex Gloden added 12 points and Trace Woodard chipped in 4 points.
Temple is back in action on Friday, February 9th at home when they welcome Philadelphia Christian School of Calhoun, GA. The Eagles will host the varsity/JV doubleheader beginning at 5:00 PM.