Temple Lady Eagles Get Sweep Over Madison Baptist

The Temple volleyball team took on Madison Baptist Academy on Tuesday afternoon in Madison, Alabama. Coming off a tournament championship last week where the Lady Eagles beat Madison, the home standing Lady Mustangs were looking for some revenge. The Lady Eagles JV(middle school) team captured a 3 set win over Madison by scores of 25 to 16, 24 to 26 and 15 to 6. The varsity/high school team won in straight sets by set scores of 20, 18 and 17.
In the JV match, Grace Butler was the leading server for Temple while Lauren Davis led the team in passing. Butler also added 11 spikes and 4 dinks while Brooke Clark had 10 spikes and 7 dinks. The JV is now 8 and 0 on the season.
In the varsity match, the Lady Eagles were led in successful serves, spikes and digs by Rachel Butler. Lexie Stewart led in passing with 21 successful passes while Lauren Davis had 20. Brooke Clark added a pair of blocks as the varsity Lady Eagles ran their record to 16 and 2 on the season.
The Lady Eagles are back in action next Tuesday when they visit Tunnel Hill, Georgia for a tri-match with Dogwood Christian Academy and Fairview Christian Academy. That match is set to get underway at 5:30 Eastern Time. Temple Baptist Christian School athletic director Jeff Stewart will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the volleyball team and the athletic program at Temple. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.