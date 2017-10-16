Temple Christian Volleyball Closes Out Successful Season in Kentucky

The Lady Eagles, who do not lose a player to graduation, were 2 and 1 in pool play on Friday before advancing to the finals on Saturday. In pool play, Temple got wins over Bluegrass Christian and Belmont to go with a loss to Faith. The Lady Eagles were 3 and 0 entering the tournament finals including a win over Faith Christian in the semifinals of the double elimination tournament. Temple defeated Anchored Christian, Landmark Christian and Faith on the road to the finals. In the finals, Temple lost in 3 sets 16-25, 25-20 and 21-25.
All 7 of Temple’s losses on the year came in tournament play. The Lady Eagles were led this weekend in kills by junior Rachel Butler who is the only upperclassman on the team. Freshmen Lexie Stewart and Lauren Davis led the team in assists. Fellow freshmen Grace Butler and Brooke Clark were among the team leaders in kills.
Coach Trudy Nash and members of the Temple volleyball team will be guests on the October 28th edition of the Coffee Coaches Show to talk about their spectacular season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast from 10 to 11 each Saturday morning live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.