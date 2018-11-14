Temple Basketball Rallies to Win at Victory Baptist Academy

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball team made the short trip to Shelbyville on Tuesday night to take on their closest rival Victory Baptist Academy. Breaking an 8 year losing streak to the Patriots, Temple got a 51 point performance from Cody Swayze in a 79 to 70 win. The JV team lost by a score of 68 to 20.
In the varsity game, Victory stormed out to an early lead before Temple charged back to tie the game at the half at 36. Trailing by 4 entering the 4th quarter, the Eagle outscored the Patriots 26 to 13 in the final frame to capture the win. Swayze poured in 20 of his game high 51 points in the 4th to power the Eagle comeback. Sam Floyd added 8 points while Mich Gloden and Trace Woodard each scored 7 for Temple.
In the JV game, Victory outscored Temple 21 to 2 in the 2nd quarter to seize control of the game. Alex Gloden was the leading scorer for Temple as he had 13 points. Sam Floyd added 5 points and Nathan Baker chipped in 2 points.
Temple will return home on Thursday night for a special Senior Night event. The Lady Eagle volleyball team and the Eagle basketball team will both be in action on Thursday night at the E.C. Bailey Gym. Landmark Christian Academy of Louisville will be the opponent for each team. The Lady Eagle volleyball team will take on Landmark at 4:30 PM followed by the Senior Night ceremony. Following the Senior Night program, the Eagles will square off against Landmark in a varsity basketball contest.