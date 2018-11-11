Temple Basketball Opens Season with 5th Place Tournament Finish

The Eagles opened up on Friday with a 58 to 25 win as the rolled past Philadelphia Baptist Academy. Temple jumped out to a 32 to 14 lead in the first half to grab the win. The Eagles held Philadelphia to single digits in each period of the game. Cody Swayze led Temple in scoring with 41 points. Alex Gloden chipped in 6 points while Mich Gloden and David Tran each added 4.
On Friday night, a 50 point game from Cody Swayze was not enough to capture a win over Chattanooga Calvary. Temple fell by a final score of 73 to 61 to end their tournament run with a 5th place finish. The Eagles went toe to toe with Calvary through 3 periods but a slow start put Temple in an 11 point hole after 1 quarter. In addition to a 50 point performance from Swayze, Alex Gloden added 8 points.
Temple will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Victory Baptist Academy. Tip off is set for 6 PM.