Temple Basketball Drops Pair on Friday

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball team welcomed Shenandoah Baptist to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Friday for a boys’ JV and varsity basketball doubleheader. The junior varsity team fell 26 to 17. The varsity team dropped a
The junior varsity got off to a good start as they captured an 8 to 4 lead after the first quarter. Shenandoah exploded for 14 points in the second quarter to take a lead they would not surrender. Temple was led in scoring by Alex Gloden who had 13 points.
Despite 29 points from Cody Swayze, the Eagles fell in the varsity game. Shenandoah roared out to a fast start as they led 38 to 15 at the half. Brothers Alex and Mich Gloden each added 4 points for the Eagles.
Temple travels to Murfreesboro on Monday for a JV/varsity doubleheader with Franklin Road Christian. The JV game will tip off at 5:15 with the varsity game to follow.