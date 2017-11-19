Temple Basketball Competes in Cleveland Tournament

A young Temple Baptist Christian School basketball team traveled to Cleveland over the weekend to take part in the Shenandoah Baptist Academy tournament. The Eagles were winless in 4 contests as they took on their toughest competition of the season. The temple varsity squad played 2 games on Friday night and 2 games on Saturday morning.
Temple opened play on Friday as they dropped a 42 to 22 decision to the host school Shenandoah. Junior Cody Swayze led the Eagles in scoring with 18 points. Alex Gloden added 3. After a short break, Temple took on Christ’s Legacy. Tied at the half and trailing by 1 entering the 4th quarter, the Eagles were outscored in the final frame 20 to 13 as they fell 46 to 38. Swayze led Temple in scoring with 28 points. Gloden added 10 pints, including a pair of three pointers in the 4th quarter.
On Saturday, a furious fourth quarter rally came up short in a 42 to 38 loss to Calvary Christian. Temple was once again led in scoring by Cody Swayze who had 25 points. Alex Gloden added 8 points and Trace Woodard chipped in 4 points. In Saturday’s final, Temple fell to Rhea County Academy 54 to 27. Swayze finished with 14 points and Alex Gloden added 7 points and Mich Gloden scored 4 for the Eagles.
Temple will take off for the Thanksgiving holiday before returning to action on Tuesday, November 28th. The Eagles will travel Hixson to take on Berean Academy. The junior varsity game with tip off at 5 PM Eastern with the varsity game to follow.