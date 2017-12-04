Temple Basketball Comes Up Short at Franklin Road Christian

The Temple Baptist Christian School varsity and junior varsity teams hit the road to Murfreesboro on Monday night for a boys’ basketball doubleheader. Taking on Franklin Road Christian, the JV Eagles dropped a 53 to 26 contest. The varsity Eagles lost a heart-breaker 57 to 51.
In the JV game, Franklin Road outscored the Eagles in every quarter to salt away the win. Colton Summers was the leading scorer for Temple as he finished with 9 points on a trip of 3 point baskets. Alex Gloden and Isaiah Baker each dropped in 8 points.
In the varsity game, a cold shooting touch in the 2nd and 3rd quarters doomed the Eagles in their upset bid against the Murfreesboro Minutemen. After jumping out to a 15 to 10 lead after one quarter, Temple saw Franklin Road outscore them 34 to 16 in the 2 middle periods. A furious finish, which saw the Eagles score 20 points, came up just a bit short. Cody Swayze had 33 points for Temple to lead the Eagles offense. Alex Gloden finished with 7 points and Mich Gloden added 6.
The Eagles will hit the road again on Tuesday night when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Victory Baptist. The JV game will tip off at 5 PM with the varsity game to follow.