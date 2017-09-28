Temple Baptist Volleyball Wins Tuesday Doubleheader

The Temple Baptist Christian School varsity volleyball team visited Tunnel Hill, Georgia on Tuesday for a tri-match. The Lady Eagles took on the home standing Lady Bulldogs of Dogwood Christian and Fairview Christian Academy from Athens, Tennessee. Temple came home with a pair of wins on the night.
Against Dogwood, Temple won in straight sets 25 to 13 and 25 to 19 in the best of 3 format. Rachel Butler led the team in spikes with 4 while Lexie Stewart had the hot serving hand for the Lady Eagles as she had 3 good serves. Grace Butler led the team in digs.
Against the Falcons of Fairview, the Lady Eagles were pushed to a 3rd and deciding set in a hotly contested contest. Temple won by set scores of 25 to 18, 25 to 27 and 15 to 11. Rachel Butler led the team in digs with 31 and spikes with 29. Lexie Stewart led in passes with 26 good passes and Lauren Davis had the hot hand at the serving line with 12 good serves.
The Lady Eagles return home on Friday night for a pair of matches with Madison Baptist Academy. There will be a junior varsity and varsity contest. First serve is set for 4:30 PM.