Temple Baptist Volleyball Claims 2nd Place in Alabama Tournament

After beating the pre-tournament favorite Clays Mill in pool play, the Temple Baptist volleyball advanced to Saturday’s tournament finals against the ladies from Kentucky. In the finals, Clays Mill rallied to beat the Lady Eagles twice and send Temple back home as the 2nd place team in the Madison Baptist Academy Tournament in Madison, Alabama.
The Lady Eagles plowed through pool play with a 4 and 0 record on Friday as they captured wins over the host Madison Baptist Academy, Anchored Christian School of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Victory Baptist Academy of Shelbyville and Clays Mill Christian Academy of Lexington, Kentucky.
Entering the double elimination tournament on Saturday as the number 1 seed, the Lady Eagles opened with a straight set win over Madison to secure a rematch with Clays Mill in the semifinals. In that semifinal match, Clays Mill dropped Temple by set scores of 22-25 and 23-25. In the elimination bracket, the Lady Eagles swept Victory 25-16 and 25-14. In the finals, Temple came up short to Clays Mill 10-25 and 24-26.
Temple returns home on Monday when they play host to Victory Baptist Academy of Shelbyville. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. First serve will be at 5:30 PM.