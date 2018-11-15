Temple Baptist Volleyball and Basketball Host Senior Night Games on Tuesday

In the first volleyball/basketball doubleheader for Senior Night, the Temple Baptist Christian School Lady Eagles and Eagles welcomed Landmark Christian School to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Thursday night. The Lady Eagles scored a 3 set sweep over the visitors from Louisville, KY. In the basketball game, the Eagles had no answers for the size advantage held by Landmark
as Temple fell 76 to 36.
In the volleyball game, the Lady Eagles got off to a rough start in the first set before scoring 20 of the last 22 points of the first set. That momentum carried over into the 2nd and 3rd sets as the Lady Eagles won by set scores of 25 to 5, 25 to 9 and 25 to 13. Temple’s lone senior Rachel Butler had a phenomenal final game for the Lady Eagles as she finished with 23 kills, 5 aces and 4 assists. Lauren Davis finished the game with 6 kills and led the team in assists with 15. Lexie Stewart had 13 assists and 3 aces and Grace Butler added 3 aces and 4 kills.
In the basketball game, the Eagles fell behind by 20 points in the first quarter. After an evenly played 2nd quarter, Landmark pulled away in the 2nd half to get the win. Temple’s lone senior Cody Swayze led the Eagles in scoring with 26 points. Mich Gloden added 6 points and Alex Gloden finished with 3 points.
Between games, Rachel Butler and Cody Swayze were recognized in the Senior Night Ceremony with their parents. Temple coach Jeff Stewart, along with Butler and Swayze, will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about their careers. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard live each Saturday from 10 to 11 and is broadcast from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Eagle basketball team will be back at home on Monday night when they play host to Faith Christian out of Jamestown. That game will tip off at 5 PM.