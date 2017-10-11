Temple Baptist Sweeps Dogwood Christian on Tuesday Night

The Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team hosted their final home match of the year on Tuesday as they welcomed Dogwood Christian into E.C. Bailey Gym. The Lady Eagles swept the visitors from Tunnel Hill, Georgia in 3 sets in a varsity only contest. The Lady Eagles won by set scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-20.
Rachel Butler led the team in kills with 7 and digs with 7. Brooke Clark had the only ace for Temple. Lauren Davis and Lexie Stewart each finished with 7 assists. The Temple varsity team will wrap up their season on Friday and Saturday when they travel to Louisville, Kentucky to take part in the Landmark Christian Tournament.