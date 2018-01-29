Temple Baptist Splits Monday Doubleheader in Georgia

The Temple Baptist Christian School Eagles hit the road on Monday traveling to Calhoun, George to take on Philadelphia Christian School. The JV Eagles got a game winning shot with 18 seconds remaining to capture a 24 to 23 win. The varsity Eagles fell 73 to 52 after suffering through a 3rd quarter rally by Philadelphia.
Trailing 23 to 22 with 18 seconds remaining, Colton Summers hit his second game winning shot of the season to lift the Eagles to the win. Alex Gloden was the leading scorer for Temple as he finished with 12 points. Mich Gloden added 6 points and Isaiah Baker chipped in 4. Summers finished with the much needed 2 points.
In the varsity game, Philadelphia broke open a tight game in the 3rd quarter as they closed out the period on a 24 to 7 run. The varsity Eagles were led in scoring by Cody Swayze who had 37 points. Alex Gloden and Mich Gloden each chipped in 5 points for the Eagles.
The varsity Eagles are back at home on Thursday when they welcome Faith Christian School of Jamestown to the E.C. Bailey Gym. Tip-off for the varsity contest is scheduled for 6 PM.