Temple Baptist Splits Friday Doubleheader in Georgia

Hitting the road to Tunnel Hill, Georgia, the Temple Baptist Christian School visited Dogwood Christian Academy on Friday. The junior varsity claimed their 2nd win of the year 44 to 33. The varsity Eagles fell 63 to 37.
After falling behind 12 to 7 after 1 quarter, the JV Eagles roared back in the 2nd quarter to forge a 21 to 17 halftime lead. Temple pulled away in the 2nd half to capture their second win on the season. Mich Gloden led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points. Alex Gloden added 10.
The varsity Eagles saw Dogwood race out to a 27 to 16 lead in the first period. Temple was held to 12 points in the 2nd half in the loss. Cody Swayze led Temple in scoring with 26 points. Mich Gloden added 5.
The Eagles return home for a Thursday night game with Faith Christian from Jamestown. This will be a varsity only contest and it will begin at 6 PM at Temple’s E.C. Bailey Gym.