Temple Baptist Falls in JV/Varsity Doubleheader on Thursday

The Eagles of Temple Baptist welcomed Berean Academy to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Thursday night. The Temple basketball varsity and junior varsity teams were both in action. The JV Eagles fell 42 to 19 while the varsity team dropped a 62 to 33 decision.
In the JV game, a slow start saw the Eagles held to 4 points in the first half. Alex Gloden led Temple in scoring as he had 14 points. Isaiah Baker added the other 5 for the Eagles.
In the varsity game, a red hot start by the Eagles saw them snatch a 19 to 10 lead heading to the 2nd quarter. But Berean held Temple to 2 points in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters to seize control of the contest. Cody Swayze led the Eagles in scoring with 24 points. Alex Gloden added 9.
The varsity team will travel to Cleveland this weekend for a tournament hosted by Shenandoah Baptist Academy. The Eagles will take on host Shenandoah at 4:20 PM(EST) and Christ Legacy at 6:40 PM(EST) on Friday. Their final 2 pool play games will be on Saturday as they play Calvary Baptist at 9 AM(EST) and Rhea County Academy at 11:20 AM(EST). The consolation and championships will be held on Saturday afternoon.