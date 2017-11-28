Temple Baptist Falls in Hixson to Berean Academy

The Temple Baptist Christian School varsity and junior varsity teams traveled to Hixson on Tuesday for a doubleheader with Berean Academy. Playing their first games since the Thanksgiving holidays, the Eagles dropped both contests. The junior varsity fell 40 to 22 while the varsity fell 56 to 22.
In the JV game, despite playing Berean tight in the 2nd half, Temple fell behind 25 to 11 at the half and could not make up ground in the final 12 minutes. Isaiah Baker was the leading scorer for Temple’s JV as he had 10 points. Alex Gloden added 8 points while Joey Lacy and Colton Summers each chipped in 2 points.
In the varsity game, the Eagles were held to 1 point in the opening quarter and 8 points in the first half in the loss. Cody Swayze led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points. Mich Gloden added 3 points and David Tran and Colton Summers each added 2 points.
The Eagles return home on Friday night when they play host to Shenandoah Baptist Academy of Cleveland. The JV game will tip off at 5 PM with the varsity contest to follow. Coach Jeff Stewart and members of the Eagles team will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard LIVE each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 here on Thunder Radio. The Coffee Coaches Show begins its 3rd year of being broadcast each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.