Temple Baptist Earns Split in Doubleheader at Shelbyville

The Temple Baptist Christian School varsity and junior varsity teams hit the road to Shelbyville on Tuesday night for a boys’ basketball doubleheader. The Eagles took on their 2nd rival in 2 days as they tangled with Victory Baptist. The JV team won their first game of the year in dramatic fashion 27 to 25 while the varsity team battled to the wire before falling 83 to 64.
Victory broke a tie with 10 seconds remaining on a made bucket to take a 25 to 24 lead in the JV game. After an Eagles’ timeout with 5 seconds to go, Temple needed to go the length of the floor to tie or win the game. Colton Summers nailed a shot from 50 feet away as the horn sounded to give Temple their first JV win in 2 seasons. Alex Gloden finished with 15 points leading Temple in scoring. Summers added 8 points with all of those coming in the 4th quarter.
Despite a school record 48 point performance from Cody Swayze, Temple could not dig out of a first quarter hole in the varsity game. Temple trailed 27 to 12 after 1 period but cut the deficit to 5 at the half and entered the 4th quarter trailing by 6. The depth of the Patriots from Shelbyville was too much in the final period as Victory pulled away for the win. Swayze was 14 of 18 from the free throw line and had 16 field goals, including a pair of 3 pointers in the record breaking performance.
The Eagles will hit the road again next Tuesday night when they travel to Tunnel Hill, Georgia to take on Dogwood Christian Academy. The JV game will tip off at 5:30 PM EST with the varsity game to follow.