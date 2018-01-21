Temple Baptist Drops Games in Cleveland on Friday

The Temple Baptist Christian School Eagles traveled to Cleveland on Friday afternoon for a JV/varsity doubleheader with Shenandoah Baptist Academy. The junior varsity team fell 29 to 15. The varsity team came up short 75 to 37.
The junior varsity team was held to a single free throw in the first half as they fell behind 13 to 1. The Eagles played even with Shenandoah but could not overcome the first half deficit. Temple was led in scoring by Alex Gloden who had 9 points.
In the varsity game, Shenandoah got off to a blazing hot start scoring 40 first half points. Temple suffered from foul trouble in the second half preventing the monumental comeback. Cody Swayze led the Eagles in scoring with 26 points before fouling out. Mich Gloden added 5 points and Trace Woodard added 4.
Temple will travel to Tunnel Hill, GA on Friday to take on Dogwood Christian, The Eagles will be back at home on Thursday, February 1st when they play host to Faith Christian School of Jamestown. The varsity game will tip off at 6 pm at the E.C. Bailey Gym. There will be no JV game.