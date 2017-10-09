Temple Baptist Christian Volleyball Teams Claim Wins in Springfield

The Temple Baptist Christian School Lady Eagles varsity and JV volleyball teams traveled to Springfield on Monday for a pair of games with South Haven Christian. Playing in their final match of the regular season, the JV (grades 6 thru 9) team swept South Haven in straight sets 25 to 17 and 25 to 11. The varsity team (grades 9 thru 12) was pushed to a full 5 sets before taking the win. The Lady Eagles won by set scores of 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25 and 15-13.
For the JV team, the win caps off a perfect season as they finish with a record of 11 and 0. The JV Lady Eagles finished the match with 14 aces as Grace Butler and Lexie Stewart each served 5. Stewart also led the team in assists with 11. Brooke Clark led the team in digs with 6 and kills with 12.
After capturing the first 2 sets, the varsity team had to rally to win the tiebreaker set to capture their 25th win on the year. Rachel Butler, the lone underclassman for the Lady Eagles, led Temple in most statistical categories. Butler had the team lead digs with 32, aces with 3, and kills with 23. Lauren Davis had 32 assists to lead the team in that category. Bri Baker led the team in blocks with 4.
The Temple varsity team will wrap up their season on Friday and Saturday when they travel to Louisville, Kentucky to take part in the Landmark Christian Tournament.