Temple Baptist Christian Volleyball Team Captures 2nd Place Finish in Alabama Tournament

The Temple Baptist Christian School Lady Eagles volleyball team captured a 2nd place finish on Saturday in the Madison Baptist Academy volleyball tournament in Madison, Alabama. Playing 7 matches in 2 days, the Lady Eagles compiled a 6 and 2 record with both losses coming to eventual tournament champion Clay’s Mill Christian from Kentucky. Temple got wins over Madison Baptist, AL, Victory of Shelbyville and Walker Springs Baptist of Kentucky in pool play.
The Lady Eagles completed pool play on Friday with a record of 3 and 1. That performance was good enough to earn them a #2 seed in the tournament’s double elimination finals bracket on Saturday. Temple faced off against Victory Baptist in the opening round of the tournament and beat the Patriots in a rematch from their final pool play game.
This advanced Temple to the semifinals where they once again faced Victory for the 4th time in 4 days. This time, Temple needed 3 sets to get the 2 to 1 win over their rivals from Shelbyville.
In the finals, Clay’s Mill dropped Temple in straight sets as the Lady Eagles came home with a 2nd place finish. Temple’s record now stands at 24 and 4 on the year.
On Monday, Temple travels to Springfield, Tennessee to take on South Haven Christian. This will be a varsity/JV doubleheader beginning with the JV match at 4. Monday will be the final JV game of the season as the Lady Eagles will attempt to run their season record to 11 and 0.