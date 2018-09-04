Temple Baptist Christian Volleyball Claims 4 Set Win over Victory Baptist Academy

The Lady Eagles of Temple Baptist Christian School made the short trip to Shelbyville on Tuesday night. Temple took on Victory Baptist Academy in a JV/varsity volleyball doubleheader. The JV team lost in 3 sets. The varsity Lady Eagles won their match in 4 sets.
Despite grabbing the win, the varsity Lady Eagles had to fight tooth and nail to capture their 6th win on the year. Temple won by set scores of 25-27, 25-11, 25-23 and 25-17. The JV team fell by set scores of 11-25, 26-24 and 5-15.
Temple is now off until Thursday, September 13th when they open play in their home tournament. The Lady Eagles will welcome 7 other teams to the E.C. Bailey Gym for the 2 day tournament.