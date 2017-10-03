Temple Baptist Christian Sweeps Victory Baptist Academy on Tuesday Night

Surviving their closest contest in over a month, the Temple Baptist Christian School Lady Eagle varsity volleyball team captured a thrilling 5 set match over Victory Baptist Academy on Tuesday night at E.C. Bailey Gym. A rash of service errors by Temple in the 3rd and 4th sets gave the visitors from Shelbyville the advantage they needed to rally to force a tie-breaker set before the Lady Eagles got the win. The JV Lady Eagles dropped the visiting Patriots in straight sets.
In the JV match, the Lady Eagles won by set scores of 25 to 12 and 25 to 10. Temple’s service game was extremely effective as the Lady Eagles scored 10 aces in the match. Leading 13 to 11 in a tight first set, Lauren Davis served 2 consecutive aces to power Temple to a 12 to 1 run to close out the first set and seize control of the JV match. Davis finished with 6 aces while Ruby Lawson and Grace Butler each served 2. Brooke Clark led the Lady Eagles in kills with 8 while Davis and Lexie Stewart led in assists. The JV Lady Eagles are now 10 and 0 on the season.
In the varsity match, Temple won by set scores of 25-23, 25-14, 17-25, 24-26 and 15 to 12. Trailing 4 to 1 in the final set; Temple turned to their lone upperclassman, Rachel Butler. Butler had an ace and 4 kills in the final set to spark a 13 to 6 run for the Lady Eagles. Rachel finished with 17 kills, a block and 2 aces for the match. Lauren Davis and Lexie Stewart tied for the team lead in assists as each had 16. Grace Butler finished with 11 kills and 5 aces. Brooke Clark finished with 9 kills and a block. Temple is now 19 and 2 on the season.
Temple travels to Madison, Alabama this weekend to play in the Madison Baptist Academy tournament. The tournament features pool play on Friday and tournament play on Saturday.