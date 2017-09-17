Temple Baptist Christian School Volleyball Wins Lady Eagle Invitational

The Temple Baptist Christian School varsity and junior varsity soared through Friday’s 6th Annual Lady Eagles Invitational Classic to capture the tournament championship in their home tournament. To make the feat more spectacular, neither Lady Eagles team dropped a game on Friday. The junior varsity team(middle school level) defeated Madison Baptist Academy from Madison, AL in the finals. The varsity team(high school level) defeated South Haven Christian School of Springfield, TN in the finals.
The Lady Eagles were led in serving in the championship game by Bri Baker and Rachel Butler as they each had 9 good serves. Grace Butler had an ace. The Lady Eagles were led in passing by Lauren Davis and Lexie Stewart while Rachel Butler led the team in spikes and Brooke Clark finished with 2 blocks.
After the varsity tournament, Lauren Davis and Rachel Butler were each named to the All-Tournament team as Butler was named the tournament Most Valuable Player. The JV Lady Eagles were represented on the junior varsity all-tournament team by Grace Butler and Brooke Clark. Clark was named the JV tournament Most Valuable Player.
The Lady Eagles will travel to Madison, Alabama on Tuesday for a JV/varsity doubleheader with Madison Baptist Academy. The JV match gets underway at 4:30 PM with the varsity match to follow. The Lady Eagles will be back at home on September 29th when Madison Baptist visits E.C. Bailey Gym. Those matches are set to get underway at 4:30 with the JV game followed by the varsity game.
