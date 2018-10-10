Temple Baptist Christian School Volleyball Wins in Alabama

Hitting the road to Alabama, the Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team traveled to Madison to take on Madison Baptist Academy. The Lady Eagles captured their 19th win on the season as they dropped the Lady Mustangs in straight sets. Temple won by set scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-13. The JV Lady Eagles dropped their match in straight sets by set scores of 17-25 and 20-25.
In the varsity match, Temple rattled off 6 straight points to blow open an 18 to 16 game and win the first set. The Lady Eagles built a 19 to 7 lead in the 2nd set and a 13 to 5 lead in the final 2 sets in the dominating win.
The Lady Eagles hit the road again on Friday when they travel to Louisville, Kentucky to play in the Landmark Christian Academy Tournament. Pool play will begin at 9 AM with the tournament bracket played out of Saturday.