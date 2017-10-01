Temple Baptist Christian School Volleyball Sweeps Visiting Madison

Temple Baptist Christian School Lady Eagles volleyball teams hosted Madison Baptist Academy of Madison, Alabama on Friday afternoon. The JV and varsity Lady Eagles each had a match with the visiting Lady Mustangs. Each team continued their strong play as each captured a victory on the night.
In the JV match, the Lady Eagles won in straight sets. Temple won by set scores of 25 to 8 and 25 to 7. The Lady Eagles were hot from the service line as they had 16 aces on the match. Grace Butler led the team in aces as she had 5. Lexie Stewart added 4 aces as she led the team in assists with 9. Lauren Davis added 8 assists. Butler was the team leader in kills with 3.
In the varsity match, Temple won in straight sets. The Lady Eagles won by set scores of 25 to 10, 25 to 11 and 25 to 12. Temple was led in kills by Rachel Butler with 12. Grace Butler led the team in aces with 6. Lexie Stewart led in assists with 17 while Lauren Davis added 16.
The Lady Eagles return home on Monday night for a pair of matches with South Haven Christian School of Springfield. There will be a junior varsity and varsity contest. First serve is set for 4:00 PM.